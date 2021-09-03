By Ian McConnell
A LUXURY spa has been launched by independent Ayrshire operator SimpsInns at The Gailes Hotel, near Irvine, after a £2 million “makeover”.
SimpsInns, which owns and operates a collection of hotels, restaurants, bars and leisure activities around Ayrshire, said yesterday it had now opened the doors to the new Si! Spa, billing it as “Ayrshire’s stylishly seductive new spa and wellness destination”.
Led by two managers and a team of 10 therapists and wellness professionals, the new 2,000 square metre Si! Spa offers a collection of more than 50 personalised treatments, day packages and overnight breaks.
SimpsInns noted it supported around 250 local jobs overall, and highlighted its investment of more than £2.5m across its portfolio of venues in Ayrshire during the Covid-19 pandemic to “enhance quality and the overall visitor experience”. As well as The Gailes, SimpsInns’ portfolio includes the Si! bar-restaurant in Irvine, The Waterside Hotel at West Kilbride, and the Old Loans Inn near Troon.
SimpsInns director Malcolm Simpson said: “It’s a really proud moment for us to be opening the doors to Si! Spa after a 12-month makeover.”
