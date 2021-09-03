CHARLES Berry is stepping down as chairman of Weir Group.
The Glasgow engineering giant said the Scot, a former senior executive of ScottishPower, will retire from the post following the company’s annual meeting next year. By then we will have served as chairman for nine years.
Mr Berry will be replaced at Weir by Barbara Jeremiah, who has been appointed chair designate with immediate effect. Ms Jeremiah has been Weir’s senior independent director since 2020, having joined the board in 2017.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.