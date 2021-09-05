A Scotland-focused caravan parks business has been sold amid a boom in demand for staycations.

Pears Partnership Capital acquired a majority stake in Verdant Leisure from the Palatine Private Equity business, in a deal its said took it into a market that is full of opportunity.

READ MORE: The value of the deal was not disclosed. However, it looks likely to have put a valuation of more than £10 million on Verdant. Palatine said the transaction allowed it to achieve a return of 3.7 times on the investment it made in Verdant.

Celebrity chef's Edinburgh restaurant location revealed

Bread Street Kitchen will occupy 3,728 sq ft on the ground floor and a further 3,357 sq ft on the first floor.

GORDON Ramsay Restaurants Ltd will open its first Bread Street Kitchen concept outside of London in St Andrew Square in Edinburgh.

READ MORE: The property, which is owned by a Luxembourg-based regulated investment fund managed by Ocorian Fund Management S.à r.l. and advised by KanAm Grund Real Estate Asset Management (REAM), was occupied by The Refinery.

Significant majority of business leaders say Brexit damaging UK economy

Asked the question “is Brexit damaging the UK economy?”, 75% of respondents said “yes”. Meanwhile, 18% said “no” and seven per cent declared they did not know. IoD Scotland noted the sample size was 56.

THREE-quarters of business leaders believe Brexit is damaging the UK economy, a poll has revealed.

READ MORE: The firm majority view emerged in responses to a question posed by The Herald to business leaders from throughout the UK attending a virtual global conference staged by the Institute of Directors in Scotland ahead of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

Spa launched at Scottish hotel after £2m makeover

Led by two managers and a team of 10 therapists and wellness professionals, the new 2,000 square metre Si! Spa offers a collection of more than 50 personalised treatments, day packages and overnight breaks.

A LUXURY spa has been launched by independent Ayrshire operator SimpsInns at The Gailes Hotel, near Irvine, after a £2 million "makeover".

READ MORE: SimpsInns, which owns and operates a collection of hotels, restaurants, bars and leisure activities around Ayrshire, said yesterday it had now opened the doors to the new Si! Spa, billing it as “Ayrshire’s stylishly seductive new spa and wellness destination”.

High-profile entrepreneur steps down as chief of Glasgow Green pub and brewer

Ms Wetzel said: “After 12 years at the helm of WEST I have made the decision to step away from the day-to-day running of the beerhall and brewery business to allow me to dedicate more time to projects both connected and unconnected to the core WEST business."

PETRA Wetzel is stepping down as boss of WEST, the high-profile bar and brewery she founded in the east end of Glasgow.

READ MORE: Ms Wetzel has appointed Scottish drinks industry veteran Matt Munro as managing director of the business, which is based in the former Templeton carpet factory overlooking Glasgow Green.

