Now open at 8-10 Mill Street, Candleriggs, Alloa, Fosters Funeral Directors believe that every life is unique.

When arranging a funeral service there are many different options but the most popular choice is a personalised funeral service which celebrates the life of a family member, friend or loved one.

Funeral arranger Debra says “When a family first come into the funeral home, they are often very upset and if they’ve never had to arrange a funeral before it can feel a bit overwhelming. My role is to reassure them and lift the worry from their shoulders. Taking care of every detail, I’ll organise paperwork, a celebrant and flowers, and look after the little touches that can mean so much.”

She continues “I listen very carefully to the stories the family share about their loved one’s life. If they mention that their father always wore his bowling club tie with pride, or that he had loved fishing, then we can incorporate that into the service in some way.”

Fosters understand that little things can mean so much and that often it’s the simplest of gestures that bring the most comfort. It could be the respectful act of ‘paging away’ from the family home one last time or inviting mourners to wear clothing in your loved one’s favourite colour.

A personalised funeral will share fond memories and reflect on happier times which can be uplifting as it raises a smile as well as tears. Often referred to as a ‘Celebration of Life’ a personalised funeral needn’t be expensive as at Fosters Alloa, prices start from only £1,995 and there’s no hidden fees.

So how can a family make a funeral service reflect an individual’s personality, hobbies or lifestyle?

Debra says “One lady told me that her husband had enjoyed hillwalking and went out rain or shine, accompanied by his beloved Labrador, sandwiches and a flask of tea. He had bagged every Munro in Scotland, but his favourite view was from the top of the Dumyat where he’d go to enjoy some peace and quiet.”

“When arranging his funeral, I suggested that we placed his walking boots on top of the coffin during the service, and we created a slideshow of photos that reflected his hobbies, remembering happy times with family and friends.”

Other ideas for personalising a funeral include handing out a memento to family and friends as they leave the service. Fosters can customize bookmarks with a photo or a favourite quote and arrange for small packets of seeds to be given to family and friends to plant in memory of a loved one. Sometimes it is these small gestures that bring the greatest comfort long after the funeral service has taken place.

