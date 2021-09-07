By Kristy Dorsey

Morrisons, currently the subject of a dramatic bidding war, is planning to build a new supermarket in Stonehaven that will be part of the Ury Estate development featuring a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.

Morrisons and FM Group, the owner of the 1,600-acre estate, have submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for a 3,750sq metre food store with parking space for 300 cars. Sitting adjacent to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road, the supermarket is expected to deliver more than 120 jobs.

Proposals for the supermarket and associated infrastructure have planning permission in principle. If detailed permission is granted, it is expected to open in the early part of 2023.

The estate project includes the redevelopment of Ury House, which will be the centrepiece of a golf course designed by US legend Jack Nicklaus. Construction is also underway on a bespoke village of detached family homes.

READ MORE: Work begins on Jack Nicklaus-designed course

“We were delighted to agree terms with Morrisons and to have them on board as a partner,” FM Group director Jonathon Milne said. “This well-established supermarket operator has been an important supporter of the Scottish agricultural community, providing high-quality service and delivering significant community benefits.

“This announcement is yet another milestone in the delivery of the Ury Estate project and assists in advancing our site infrastructure and leisure plans.”

Morrisons has been at the centre of a three-month takeover battle that has left two private equity bidders – Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CDR) and Fortress – vying to take ownership. The board of Morrisons has agreed a £7 billion offer from CD&R, though Fortress could still counter with a higher bid.