Supermarket group Morrisons, currently the subject of a dramatic bidding war, is planning to build a new store in Stonehaven that will be part of the Ury Estate development featuring a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.

Morrisons and FM Group, the owner of the 1,600-acre estate, have submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for a 3,750sq metre food store with parking space for 300 cars. Sitting adjacent to the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road, the supermarket is expected to deliver more than 120 jobs.

Proposals for the supermarket and associated infrastructure have planning permission in principle. If detailed planning permission is granted, it is expected to open in the early part of 2023.

The estate project includes the redevelopment of Ury House, which will be the centrepiece of a golf course designed by US legend Jack Nicklaus. Construction is also underway on a bespoke village of detached family homes.

“We were delighted to agree terms with Morrisons and to have them on board as a partner,” FM Group director Jonathon Milne said. “This well-established supermarket operator has been an important supporter of the Scottish agricultural community, providing high-quality service and delivering significant community benefits.

“This announcement is yet another milestone in the delivery of the Ury Estate project and assists in advancing our site infrastructure and leisure plans.”

Morrisons has been at the centre of a three-month takeover battle that has left two private equity bidders – Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CDR) and Fortress – vying to take ownership. The board of Morrisons has agreed a £7 billion offer from CD&R, though Fortress could still counter with a higher bid.

Ministers told to help small firms fuel green recovery

The Scottish Government must ensure local firms win more public contracts if it wants to achieve its ambitions for a green recovery, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has said.

The organisation says reforms to the public procurement regime are needed to ensure small businesses get a fairer share of the huge value of contracts awarded and to support the drive to reduce carbon emissions.

Jeremy Peat: Economic forecasts are upbeat, but end of furlough will bring risks

August proved to be yet another month in which the data were broadly encouraging and new forecasts much improved upon their predecessors, but with major uncertainties remaining like storm clouds on the horizon.

For Scotland the key items of economic and financial news were the publication of the latest forecast from the (strictly independent) Scottish Fiscal Commission and the latest fiscal analysis in the Government and Expenditure Review (GERS) for 2020-21.

