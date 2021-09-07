FARMING

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington sold 63 clean cattle, 51 cast cows, 2,058 prime lambs and 730 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Sixteen prime bullocks sold to 256p/kg and averaged 230p (-10p), while 47 prime heifers peaked at 275p to average 250p (-4p).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,701 and 189p to average 162p (n/c), while four cast bulls sold to £1,551 and 131p to average 121p.

Prime lambs sold to £149 and 290p/kg for Texels to average £103 or 228p/kg (-12p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to a top of £169 for Texel ewes to average £115 (+£3), while light ewes peaked at £109 for North Country Cheviots to average £59 (n/c).

The firm also sold 23 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 288p/kg to average 263p (+7p), while 17 beef-bred bullocks sold to 268p and levelled at 246p (+14p).

Fifty-five, beef-bred young bulls peaked at 257p and averaged 205p (+4p), while 27 dairy-bred young bulls sold to 202p and levelled at 180p (+6p).

In the rough ring 95 cast beef cows peaked at 239p to average 168p (+15p), while 223 cast dairy cows sold to 199p to average 119p (+3p). Eleven cast bulls sold to 148p to average 132p (-9p).

There were also 2,454 prime lambs that sold to £180 or 409p/kg to average 242p (-2p).

Lowland cast ewes (146) peaked at £180 for a Texel to average £101 (+£16), while 83 hill ewes sold to £80 for a Hill Cheviot to average £59 (+£13).

Caledonian Marts sold 361 store cattle at its fortnightly sale at Stirling yesterday which included their September show and sale of suckled calves.

Bullock calves sold to 321p/kg or £1,480 for the overall champion to average 243p/kg or £1,180 overall.

Heifer calves peaked at 311p and £1,480 for the overall champion pen of 4 to average 258p or £1,158 overall.

Store bullocks sold to 255p/kg for a pen of Limousins and £1,440 for a pen of Aberdeen Angus to average 218p, while store heifers sold to 240p for a pen of Limousins and £1,190 for a single Limousin to average 208p overall.

Black and Whites averaged at 166p and sold to 210p and to £1020.

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2902 prime lambs and 1041 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

Top price prime lamb was £130 for a single Beltex, while top price per kilo was 315p for a pen of Beltex.

Mule lambs sold to £110 on three occasions.

The whole sale averaged 236p or £103 per head.

It was a larger show of ewes this week which met an increased trade with a high proportion of feeding ewes forward.

Top price was £188 for Texels.