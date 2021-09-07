By Kristy Dorsey

Accountancy firm SKSi is beefing up its ranks in Scotland ahead of a potential “insolvency Armageddon” following the end of two key government Covid support schemes.

Restructuring expert Alistair Dickson, head of SKSi Scotland, has recruited four new insolvency practitioners ahead of changes in legislation that will once again make business liable to liquidation for failure to pay their debts. The temporary changes to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act lapse at the end of this month, along with the withdrawal of the furlough employment support programme.

Mr Dickson said many businesses are limping along with the support of current legislation, which he warned is “delaying the inevitable”.

“Currently many businesses are clinging on with significant debts and reduced sales, but they have their head in the sand as they’re hiding behind financial support measures and protective legislation,” he said.

“With this in mind we’re very pleased to have been able to expand our Edinburgh team and we anticipate that they will provide support to businesses all over Scotland in the coming months.”

The new recruits are Shona Maxwell, Scott Bastick, Donald Scott and Robin Panton, all of whom have previously worked for a number of years with other insolvency practices.