By Scott Wright

A CAMBUSLANG-based company that provides a full optician service to care home residents has moved into new hands.

And its managing director has pledged that investment from its new owner would allow it to recruit a further 20 optometrists.

Visioncall was founded in 2001 and serves more than 100,000 residents in about 5,000 care homes in the UK. It has been acquired from Brian Maguire and Graeme Manson by Optimism Health Group, a UK healthcare investment group that provides technology and clinical and support services to 75 to 90 year olds.

The value of the deal was not disclosed, though it was announced that Visioncall would continue to provide services to elderly patients living in care under its existing name. All Visioncall staff will be retained by the new owner; the number of employees was not disclosed.

Optimism plans to acquire further complementary businesses in the eye care and hearing sectors, as well as businesses providing other clinical services to the older demographic. In November it acquired OutsideClinic, which serves more than 100,000 people with eye and hearing care in their own homes.

Michelle Le Prevost, managing director of Visioncall, said: “We are excited about joining Optimism and working alongside our new sister company OutsideClinic. We believe that this acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to help our patients see better and live better. As care homes re-open, the business is seeing accelerating demand for eye and hearing tests.

"Optimism’s investment will allow us to continue expanding our business, recruiting a further 20 Optometrists over the next two years.”

Henry Pitman, chairman of Optimism, said: “I am delighted that we have completed the acquisition of Visioncall, which is a well-established business providing a vital service to some of the most vulnerable people in society.

"Visioncall’s eye care service in care homes is complementary to OutsideClinic’s eye care in people’s own homes.”

“The acquisition of Visioncall consolidates Optimism’s position as the UK’s leading domiciliary eye and hearing care provider.”