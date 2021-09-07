A MAJOR industrial estate in the east end of Glasgow has been sold in a multi-million-pound deal.

Carntyne Industrial Estate, which is located conveniently for the M8 and M74 motorways, has been acquired for £3.5 million in an off-market deal.

The estate spans around 100,000 square feet and comprises 17 units varying from 1,000 to 10,000 sq ft in size.

Jamie Addison-Scott of property firm Galbraith, which advised Shed5 Ltd on the acquisition, said: “This acquisition meets our client’s investment criteria. We were able to act decisively in this off-market acquisition and Shed5 look forward to working with tenants in carrying out their asset management strategy.”

Glasgow-based Spectrum Properties was the estate's previous owner.