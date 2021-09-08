By Scott Wright

JAMES Donaldson Group, the Fife-based timber company, is to open a first distribution centre in England for its laminate panel manufacturing business.

The opening of the Birmingham facility is part of a five-year strategy for Aberdeen-based Nu-Style Products, which has included an investment of £1 million to increase its production capacity and quality.

Ten jobs will be created in the next six months at the 6,000 square metre centre, which will trade under Nu-Style’s Perform Panel name and comes in response to increasing demand for its products across the UK and Europe.

Steve Galbraith, managing director of Nu-Style Products, said: “We have seen continuous growth in demand for Perform Panel over the last few years. More and more people are seeing the benefits of wet wall panels over tile options, particularly for social housing, modular buildings, student accommodation and short-term let solutions.

“Our recent investment has had a huge impact on capacity, allowing us to offer customers improved lead times, efficiencies and stock availability, as well as even better customer service and a much bigger range of products. We’re really looking forward to making this first move into England, and we’re excited to see what comes next.”

Andrew Donaldson, chief executive of James Donaldson & Sons, said: “This is a great step forward for Perform Panel, Nu-Style and the Donaldson Group as a whole. It’s fantastic to see the investment in this brand coming to fruition, and it is particularly positive to see this expansion in the middle of a global pandemic.”