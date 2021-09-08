The creators of what is said to be Scotland’s first alcohol-free spirit have teamed up with the North Coast 500 to offer designated drivers a drinking alternative at partner venues along the popular tourist route.
Handcrafted from 14 responsibly sourced land and sea botanicals in Scotland, Feragaia is described as a complex and uncompromising alternative for those not wanting to sacrifice the taste of a quality alcoholic sprit. At 0.0% ABV, it is available through partners in hospitality and retailing along the entire NC500.
Co-founders Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild said they were inspired by the collision of nature’s wild forces with rugged landscapes to create an alcohol-free spirit that encourages more people to enjoy bold, alcohol-free experiences and connect to wild earth.
“The North Coast 500 embodies the foundations that Feragaia is built on," Mr Wild said.
"Feragaia strives to bring confidence and appreciation to alcohol-free drinking occasions, making this the ultimate partnership for drinks explorers and we’re delighted with the opportunity to showcase our alcohol-free spirit in its home country in such a way.”
Described as an "epic road trip", the North Coast 500 is often billed as Scotland's answer to America's Route 66. The 516-mile circuit starts and finishes at Inverness Castle, running through Wester Ross, Sutherland, Caithness, Easter Ross, the Black Isle and Inverness-shire.
A spokesperson for the North Coast 500 said: “It’s great to have Feragaia supporting the North Coast 500 this year, we think it will really enhance the experience and add to the sense of adventure.”
Surge in local shopping boosts Filshill
Profits have more than doubled at family-owned wholesaler JW Filshill as the pandemic drove a surge in local convenience store shopping last year.
The increase in turnover and profits was despite a substantial rise in Covid-related costs across the KeyStore franchise network it owns in Scotland and the north of England, where Filshill had to cover investment in protective gear, screens, distancing signage and so forth.
Edinburgh-based Cairn agrees compromise to end India tax saga
Cairn Energy plans to return $700 million (£500m) to investors as it moves to end a long-running tax dispute in India at what looks like a high price.
The Edinburgh-based oil and gas firm was in line to receive $1.7bn after an international tribunal found in its favour in December. The dispute dates from 2014 when the Government of India seized assets held by Cairn in the country.
