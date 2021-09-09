By Kristy Dorsey

Privately-owned specialist Yes Recycling is set to open a new facility in Glenrothes creating up to 60 jobs.

Based in Buckinghamshire, Yes is an experienced handler of hard-to-recycle plastics such as bank notes, garment hangers and post-industrial waste. Supported by £520,000 from the Circular Economy Investment Fund, the multi-million pound facility is due to open in late October.

The plant will feature patented recycling technology and will handle 15,000 of low-grade post-consumer plastic annually. This will be processed into pellets and flake, as well as creating a new generation of high-strength Ecosheet, an alternative to plywood.

As strong as plywood and similarly priced, Ecosheet has a longer life span than plywood. It also diminishes the environmental impact of plywood as it is recyclable at the end of its life.

Much of the recycling material for the factory will come from the Dunfermline facility of waste management provider Cireco, as well as some commercial streams.

“Opportunities are limitless for the recycling industry in Scotland, with local authority and government guidance focused on making change for the better,” Yes co-founder Omer Kutluoglu said. “Investment in change is evident across Scotland, and for us, Fife is the ideal location for our first plant of this kind.

“We’ve been well supported by Fife Council’s InvestFife services, which have included business and employability support. We look forward to the continuation of this work enabling positive changes to Fife’s environmental sustainability and local economy.”

Along with InvestFife, Scottish Development International (SDI) has also been assisting on the project. Mark Hallan, SDI’s director of global investment, said the new facility will provide jobs while supporting the country’s green ambitions.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to attract inward investment to all of Scotland’s communities, SDI is committed to working in partnership with regional organisations such as InvestFife,” he added. “Yes Recycling’s decision to locate in Glenrothes shows that collaborative approach is delivering results.”

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of the economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said it is a “particularly welcome” inward investment within mid-Fife.

“In the current environment, it really is a fantastic opportunity for Glenrothes and its local community,” he said. “The positives are boundless in terms of creating jobs, supporting the local economy, as well as strengthening our commitment to the local Climate Action Plan and sustainability.”