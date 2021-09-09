By Kristy Dorsey
Projects from eight firms focused on alternative energy options to help achieve net zero have been awarded funding in the first innovation challenge competition run by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).
A joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise, MSIP is located on the 32-hectare site of the former tyre manufacturing facility that was closed in 2020. The park has been fashioned as a home for firms focused on sustainable mobility and low-carbon energy.
Launched in July, the competitive funding round received 17 applications which were narrowed down to nine projects from eight companies. Hydrogen technology start-up PlusZero had two successful projects, one targeted at the events industry, the other a space heating solution.
All of the funded projects will demonstrate the viability of a zero-emission alternative as an off-grid energy solution. Sarah Petrie, innovation director at MSIP, said the competition focused on projects to decarbonise small-scale energy provision because these collectively offer “huge opportunities”.
The other successful applicants were Enocell, Tronius, Solarskit, Finesse Control Systems, KelpCrofting, Carruthers Renewables and Hydrowheel. All projects are due to start by October.
