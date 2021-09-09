By Scott Wright
THE Scotch Malt Whisky Society will on Friday fire the starting gun on its annual September Gathering – a series of weekend events taking place across its venues in Edinburgh, Leith, Glasgow and London.
This year’s Gathering will include a takeover of Glasgow’s WEST Brewery, comprising a three-course dinner and a five-dram tasting hosted by master ambassador John McCheyne. There will be a festival of whisky in Edinburgh’s Queen Street Gardens, featuring whisky bars, food from local producers and a DJ set from the BBC’s Vic Galloway. And there will be Linn Lounges at the society’s venues in Glasgow and London, held in partnership with pioneering Glasgow hi-fi company. Those will give members and non-members the opportunity to taste whisky while enjoying music from renowned bands.
Helen Stewart, head of marketing and membership at the society, said: “For this year’s Gathering we have taken advantage of our four stunning members’ rooms to celebrate the love of whisky with our members. The 2021 Gathering line-up features a wealth of exciting events, which encourages our members to share their passion for whisky.”
This year’s programme will also include home entertainment and virtual tastings.
