GLASGOW-based law firm and estate agent Pacitti Jones is acquiring a 167-year-old practice in Dennistoun, and has highlighted its appetite for further expansion.

Pacitti Jones cited Dennistoun’s “vibrancy and young population” as it announced its acquisition of Alexander, Jubb & Taylor, of which Bill Nugent is the only partner.

Asked whether further acquisitions were planned, Pacitti Jones chief executive John O’Malley replied: “Yes, absolutely. It is an exciting time for Pacitti Jones as we look to expand our operations across Scotland. There are likely to be further agency acquisitions coming soon and we are currently in discussions with a number of legal and letting firms. These will all be in Scotland – Greater Glasgow and West Central Scotland and we [are] also looking to move our expansion across Scotland too.”

Pacitti Jones said: “Bill Nugent has been serving the local community of Dennistoun from his practice in Annfield Place for decades, specialising in the legal services individuals and families need, whether in good times, such as moving home, or helping through hard times such as bereavement. He is delighted to join forces with a company that also believes in the value of personal, local service.”

Mr Nugent said: “I have been looking at succession for some years and wanted to find a home for my clients and business with a business which shared our ethos and commitment to the local community and delivering services locally and in person.

“Pacitti Jones clearly shared my view that the high street is not dead, and that people deserve locally based, professional services within their community.”

Mr Nugent will now be working, within the expanded business, less than half-a-mile away from his previous office, at Pacitti Jones’s recently opened office at 648 Alexandra Parade, the acquiring firm noted.

Mr O’Malley said: “We are delighted to have Bill and Alexander, Jubb & Taylor join Pacitti Jones. From our branch in Alexandra Parade, we see the vibrancy of the local area – with new businesses popping up and new housebuilding planned there is a buzz about Dennistoun and its surrounds. We continue to remain committed to delivering professional services within local communities and look forward to adding our estate agency, landlord letting services and financial services to the legal offering of Alexander, Jubb & Taylor, providing wraparound care for all the property and legal needs of local people.”

He added: “We think that personal service will always beat the anonymity of the internet when it comes to crucial matters like making a will, buying a house or dealing with a loved one’s estate.”

Asked about partner and staff numbers, Mr O’Malley said: “There are currently 52 staff and partners at Pacitti Jones and this will increase to around 55 after the acquisition with Alexander, Jubb & Taylor.”

He added: “There is a job for all AJT staff at Pacitti Jones, although some may now be retiring so exact numbers are to be confirmed.”

As well as its head office at Havelock Street in Glasgow’s West End and its Dennistoun operation, Pacitti Jones also has branches in Shawlands, Bishopbriggs, Burnside, East Kilbride, Lenzie and Stirling.