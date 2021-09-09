A new neighbourhood eatery in the heart of Edinburgh's Stockbridge is bringing the flavours of Brooklyn to Scotland's capital.

A new venture for owners Chris and Charlotte Thompson, Earls Sandwich Co is offering gourmet sarnies with ingredients ranging from sweet carrot kraut and peanut jalapeno emulsion to beer-braised shallot jam. Brunch options include “The Mclovin’ It'' filled with a black pudding banger - made by Thom Parsons, head chef at The Pantry - fried egg, hash brown and Mexican jalapeño cheese topped with thousand island mayo and encased in a challah bun.

For the vegetarians, the “Unusually Bubble” brings together cheddar and gruyere bubble and squeak, fried egg and Marmite mayo topped with a retro crisp classic, Chipsticks.

Teaming up with local suppliers, Leith-based brewery Moonwake Beer will take centre stage in Earls’ beer line up alongside homemade ice tea and cold brew coffee from Minor Figures.

“We set out to create a neighbourhood eatery that’s all about excellent food in a relaxed and welcoming environment," Earls manager Kieran McGuckian said.

"Earls is a place where our customers can listen to great music, enjoy delicious drinks and get stuck into a class sandwich with their pals. We don’t suggest coming here on a first date - it’s going to get messy.”

EasyJet knocks back takeover offer

EasyJet has rejected a takeover offer and will instead raise $1.7 billion (£1.2bn) from shareholders to strengthen its position in a European market struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic.

The low-cost carrier did not identify its suitor, but said the all-share approach fundamentally undervalued its business. The potential bidder had since said it is no longer interested in a deal.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the approach was from budget rival Wizz Air, which declined to comment. EasyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told reporters the approach was "highly conditional in its nature which made it very uncertain in terms of the deliverability of it."

The airline said the planned rights issue will strengthen its balance sheet should the Covid downturn continue and allow it to take advantage of an expected recovery in Europe's aviation market over the coming years by, for example, expanding its presence at key airports by buying more landing slots.

READ MORE: Former Royal Bank of Scotland boss named new chairman of easyJet

"I believe this is really a once in a lifetime opportunity," Lundgren said.

EasyJet is aiming to steal market share from legacy carriers like British Airways owner IAG and Air France-KLM as they retract their short-haul operations. However, it faces stiff competition from low-cost rivals Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline, and Wizz Air, both of which have recovered faster than easyJet over the summer.

EasyJet said that over July-September it expected its capacity to be about 57 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Ryanair flew around 75% of its normal passenger numbers in August, and Wizz flew more than 85% that month.

Malt Whisky Society gets set for annual gathering

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society will on Friday fire the starting gun on its annual September Gathering – a series of weekend events taking place across its venues in Edinburgh, Leith, Glasgow and London.

This year’s Gathering will include a takeover of Glasgow’s WEST Brewery, comprising a three-course dinner and a five-dram tasting hosted by master ambassador John McCheyne.

