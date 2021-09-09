A ONE-TIME reservoir in East Lothian has been put up for sale with a price-tag of offers over £450,000.

The Heugh Reservoir was a cold water storage facility that served North Berwick until it was decommissioned by Scottish Water in 2004.

The 9,686 square foot property, which dates from around 1905 and occupies a half-acre plot on Heugh Brae, has a dodecahedral, category B-listed roof. It is being sold with consent to develop a two storey, six-bedroom house on what is considered to be the town’s most elevated residential development plot.

Iain Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) at selling agent Allied Surveyors, said: “This is a truly unique residential development plot with unrivalled views over North Berwick’s famous coastline.

“We anticipate keen interest from developers looking for a project with a significant ‘wow’ factor in one of Scotland’s most sought-after coastal towns.”

Planning consent was granted by East Lothian Council in April 2020.