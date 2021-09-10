By Kristy Dorsey
Construction at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) facility in Renfrewshire has reached a major milestone with the installation of 1,500 tonnes of structural steel now complete, and the building on schedule to open next autumn.
A bolt tightening ceremony was led by Professor Sir Jim McDonald of the University of Strathclyde, which runs the NMIS. Sitting at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, the NMIS will be approximately 1.5 times the size of Hampden Park when complete.
“When the facility opens its doors next year it will quickly become an important part of Scotland’s engineering and manufacturing landscape,” Sir Jim said. “The centre is already bringing academics, industry partners and the public sector together to create jobs, foster innovation and boost productivity and the economy of Renfrewshire, Scotland and the UK, and beyond.”
NMIS chief executive John Reid added: “The past 18 months has been an extremely challenging time for many manufacturers, but as we come out of the other side, we are here to help them access technologies and expertise that will help them overcome problems, exploit new opportunities, increase productivity and boost the skills of the workforce.”
