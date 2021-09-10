By Scott Wright
FIVE Scottish businesses have made the final stage of a top awards scheme run by Ernst & Young.
Ascensos, Bella & Duke, Good-Loop, Snag Group and Systal Technology Solutions will compete for the overall title of EY Entrepreneur of the Year UK in November following success in regional heats. They will be joined in the final on November 18 by businesses from the North, Midlands, South West London and South East areas, with the eventual winner progressing to the global stage next year. The global event will recognise “inspiring” entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries.
Mike Timmins of EY Scotland said the competition “tells the story of our inspiring business leaders.”
He said: “We love working with entrepreneurs as they innovate, inspire and grow businesses to scale – and beyond – and we are proud to have many iconic Scottish entrepreneurial businesses come through the programme.
“Considering the challenges of the last 18 months, all our Scottish finalists have proven themselves to be fearless in building their businesses and pushing boundaries. Through pandemic-related economic uncertainty, periods of cautious consumer spending and Brexit adjustment, when others may have said ‘no’, they have said ‘yes’ and that is what we celebrate with the programme.”
