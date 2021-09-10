By Ian McConnell

GLASGOW-based plant, tool and equipment hire company GAP Group is relocating its head office to a larger building in the city with its acquisition of Citypoint 2 on Tyndrum Street, as it targets further expansion.

The 38,836 sq ft Citypoint 2 building, which overlooks the M8 motorway on the northern periphery of Glasgow city centre, is being refurbished extensively by GAP Group. The family business, which has had its head office at Carrick Street for more than 25 years, said it had “outgrown its current base in the city”.

Nearly 200 staff are based in Carrick House, which is close to the River Clyde, following major expansion by GAP Group.

The firm noted it “employs more than 1,800 people across 145 locations in the UK, with a turnover in excess of £220 million, with plans to double in size over the next six years”.

Douglas Anderson, joint managing director of GAP Group, said: “GAP’s head office has been located at Carrick House for over 25 years now, where we originally started out with just 17 employees based in the building. This has now grown to almost 200 staff in total. For this reason and to accommodate further expansion, our new office, based in the north of Glasgow city centre and twice the size of Carrick House, has been purchased.”

He declared that “a key use of the extra floorspace will be for data interrogation and logistical support to drive efficiency”.

Mr Anderson added: “We are completely refurbishing this building and are determined to create a state-of-the-art working environment for all current and future employees.”

GAP Group’s rapid growth in recent years has come on the back of major diversification, with the launch of new divisions including welfare services, survey and safety, non-mechanical, lifting, trenching and shoring, and tanker services.

The building, comprising ground and four upper floors, features a “rooftop entertainment terrace” and “wellbeing area”.

.Cushman & Wakefield partner Fergus Maclennan, who acted on behalf of GAP Group on the property acquisition, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured the purchase of Citypoint 2 to allow GAP Group to further expand their business operations. GAP Group recognises the importance of returning to the office and creating a collaborative environment where staff will enjoy working and connecting with colleagues. It’s a fantastic location for GAP Group with immediate motorway access.”

GAP Group made a pre-tax profit of £18.66m in the year to March 31 last year, down marginally from £18.71m in the prior 12 months.