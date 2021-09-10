Construction is set to get underway on what will become Scotland’s largest hotel, set in the heart of Glasgow’s historic Merchant City.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held today at Candleriggs Square to herald the £300 million transformation of one of the city’s most prominent development sites. The Student Hotel (TSL) forms the first development phase of the regeneration of the 3.6-acre site being delivered by a joint venture between Drum Property Group and Stamford Investments.

TSH is a pan-European owner and operator of an award-winning ‘hybrid’ hospitality concept combining accommodation, co-living and co-working spaces with restaurants, bars, gyms, retail outlets and meetings and event spaces. The company has launched 15 hotels in many of Europe’s most high-profile city centre destinations, including Amsterdam, Florence and Berlin.

The Glasgow project will mark a significant personal milestone for TSH founder and chief executive Charlie McGregor, who was born and raised in Scotland before setting up the company in 2006.

“Today marks the first step of what will become Scotland’s largest hotel, bringing with it our pioneering hybrid hospitality model that will introduce something very different and very exciting to the UK market," Mr McGregor said. "On a personal level, I am thrilled that the first TSH in the UK will be in Scotland and that our brand is finally ‘coming home’.

"Candleriggs Square, in the very heart of Glasgow’s historic Merchant City, provides us with the perfect location. We are very pleased to be active partners of hugely collaborative effort to regenerate this magnificent part of the city centre. We hope this will provide the perfect entry for The Student Hotel into the wider UK market and look forward to progressing our national development."

Bound by Wilson Street, Hutcheson Street, Candleriggs and Trongate, Candleriggs Square is regarded by many as the last and most significant piece of the Merchant City regeneration jigsaw. Originally home to Glasgow’s flourishing fruit and vegetable market, for most of the 20th century it was used as a department store before remaining unoccupied and derelict for more than two decades.

Following the start of work on The Student Hotel, the next development phase will be a 346-apartment build-to-rent scheme delivered on behalf of Legal & General, with construction beginning shortly.

“Now, more than ever, we are committed to progressing our plans as soon as we can,” Drum Property managing director Graeme Bone said. “For the last 20 years, the site has lain neglected and unused, becoming an unattractive gap site in an otherwise vibrant and thriving neighbourhood.

"The development will return Candleriggs Square to what it always was – a bustling market-place full of life, vitality and interest and intrinsically linked to the rest of the city centre, bringing with it a significant and timely boost for both the local and national economy. High-quality housing, hotels, local amenities and open spaces will combine with new pedestrian links throughout the site, making the whole Merchant City more accessible, welcoming and exciting for people living, working and visiting the area.”

Glasgow City Council initially approved plans for the hotel in May 2020, as well as granting approval for ‘Planning Application in Principle’ for the entire 3.6-acre site.

Falkirk candles firm to expand in Europe amid Brexit fallout

A candles specialist that supplies components used by thousands of independent producers has won multi-million pound backing for expansion from investors after enjoying a boom in sales, which has been fuelled by its success in Europe.

Candle Shack secured £4.4m investment from Maven Capital Partners after recording a five-fold increase in turnover over the past three years.

Major milestone for new NMIS facility

Construction at the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) facility in Renfrewshire has reached a major milestone with the installation of 1,500 tonnes of structural steel now complete, and the building on schedule to open next autumn.

A bolt tightening ceremony was led by Professor Sir Jim McDonald of the University of Strathclyde, which runs the NMIS. Sitting at the heart of the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, the NMIS will be approximately 1.5 times the size of Hampden Park when complete.

