DEMAND from tourists attending the Edinburgh Fringe Festival helped lift occupancy levels to more than 90 per cent at what is billed as the city's largest independent hotel.
Ten Hill Place on Nicolson Street said occupancy had leapt from 58% in July, with the 129-bed hotel welcoming 6,333 guests in August. Jackie Hudson of Surgeons Quarter, which runs the four-star hotel, said: “The buzz within the hotel and campus has been great.
"Although it’s not the same volume as a normal peak Fringe period, we’ve been delighted to see some sort of normality returning."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.