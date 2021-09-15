EUROPEAN renewable energy heavyweights have said they will create thousands of jobs in Scotland if they are successful with their application in the landmark ScotWind licensing round.

The Floating Energy Allyance partnership said its proposals for a floating offshore wind farm could create 3,900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of manufacturing and construction.

The bulk of the jobs would be related to the manufacture of the project’s floating concrete foundations. The partnership has committed to manufacturing the foundations in Scotland and has already identified a preferred port location on the east coast, without giving further details.

The partnership said it will also invest in a new supply chain fund to support as many Scottish companies as possible to compete for work on its project.

Crown Estate Scotland required applicants for ScotWind licences to submit supply chain development statements.

The round attracted strong interest from giants operating in the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors and from financiers.

While investment in windfarms has been booming in Scotland, the growth of the sector has failed to provide economic benefits and jobs on the scale expected.

SSE stoked controversy by awarding manufacturing work related to windfarms off Scotland to firms based outside the country. The Perth-based group is reported to be facing calls for a breakup from activist investor Elliott Management. SSE’s portfolio includes stakes in windfarms and related networks. It bid for acreage in the ScotWind round.

The Floating Energy Allyance partnership was formed by Elicio, BayWa r.e. and BW Ideol, which have headquarters in Belgium, Germany and France respectively. The firms are active in the development of windfarms and related technology.

The partnership said its employment projections have been developed by an independent consultancy, Biggar Economics.

The partnership did not disclose how many licences it had applied for in the ScotWind round.

The round was the first offshore wind auction to cover acreage off Scotland for a decade. It closed to applications in July. The results will be announced next year.