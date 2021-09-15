WORK has started on a £4 million speculative commercial property development in East Kilbride.

Knight Property Group has appointed Paisley-based Clark Contracts as the main contractor for phase two of Langlands Commercial Park, which the developer hopes will take advantage of strong demand for industrial and logistics space in the central belt.

The project is due for completion in April.

Knight said the new building under development will be a flexible 23,980 square foot “high-quality” industrial warehouse. It will include 1,980 sq ft of office space with air conditioning, two electrically operated roller shutter doors, and electric car charging points.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: “It is fantastic to see Clark Contracts start works at this development and we look forward to seeing it all taking shape over the next seven months. This next phase will see an initial site start consisting of excavations and the formation of foundations for the steelwork structure plus commencement of external works for yard and parking.

“The continued strength of the industrial and logistics market in the central belt of Scotland and the enquiries thus far, particularly in Lanarkshire gave us confidence to push ahead speculatively with the second phase of this development.”

Langlands Commercial Park is located within the Kelvin South and Langlands industrial areas of East Kilbride, adjacent to Sainsbury’s logistics facility.

Michael Scanlan, director of Clark Contracts said: “We have extensive experience of industrial developments and are very excited to be appointed on this contract. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the team from Knight Property Group and delivering a high-quality end product.”