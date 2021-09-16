By Scott Wright

A GLASGOW-based printing company has upped its annual apprentice intake in a bid to tackle the skills shortage seen across the Scottish economy.

McAllister Litho Glasgow, which has provided print services to clients such as Public Health Scotland, ScotRail, Caledonian MacBrayne and Scottish universities, has taken on three apprentices as part of its ongoing commitment to providing opportunities for young people.

The company, which employs 50 people at its 40,000 square foot facility near the Scottish Event Campus, usually takes on a single apprentice each year.

The new recruits will be trained in all aspects of print finishing, including folding, stitching, guillotining and laminating, and will be enrolled on a training programme to work towards an SVQ qualification.

The company said: “There is a real skill shortage throughout many industries today. We have taken the decision to recruit and train apprentices for this very reason.

“Annually we take on one apprentice but looking at the current trend of finding good quality skilled staff it was a no brainer to take on more apprentices to bring fresh blood into the industry and pass on the skills our team have.”

In addition to its apprenticeship programme, MLG offers work experience to young people from schools in Glasgow and the surrounding areas each year. The sessions usually last a week and are designed provide a broad grounding in the business.

The new apprentices have joined MLG following the upheaval brought by the early months of the pandemic.

While its litho business was impacted initially by the health crisis, the company said it was able to quickly take advantage of demand from clients for social distancing signage and literature.

Managing director Janette McAllister, who owns MLG with husband Brian, said the innovations brought it “huge success”.