FARMING

By Neale McQuistin

The announcement of further delays to post-Brexit import checks on agri-food products coming from the EU is a bitter blow to Scottish farmers and the nation’s food and drink sector.

While Scottish exporters have been struggling with additional costs and burdens since January 2021, EU competitors have been given extended grace periods by the UK Government to maintain access to the UK market without the same level of bureaucracy, delays and costs.

Commenting on the announcement, NFU Scotland chief executive Scott Walker said: “The UK Government’s decision to further delay the introduction of border controls on imports from the EU is a bitter blow to Scottish farmers and the Scottish food and drink industry.

“Those in Scotland and the rest of the UK who have been looking to export to the EU in the past nine months have had to endure crippling post-Brexit costs, additional delays and extra bureaucracy, while those in the EU selling goods here have been largely unaffected.

“Government promises that asymmetric trade would be addressed and a level playing field on costs and paperwork introduced at the start of October have once again been delayed. On a day when we are promoting #BackBritish FarmingDay with fellow UK farming unions, the Government’s decision to keep kicking the can down the road on this issue is hugely frustrating.”

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 825 prime lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday.

Trade followed the national trend with market values dropping back on the week to average 214p/kg overall (-18p). Heavyweights were still easiest to sell topping at £118 for Texels.

Beltex led per kilo at 231p k/g. Ewes continued to be easily sold with Texels selling at £130. Mules sold to £103 and Blackfaces to £79.50 for a pen of 24.

Lawrie and Symington held the annual show and sale of 113 Border Leicester sheep at Lanark yesterday.

The sale was topped at £3,000 for a ram lamb, while the female section saw 100 per cent clearance with a top price of £1,400 for a Gimmer.

C&D Auctions sold 70 cattle at its weekly sale of primestock in Dumfries yesterday.

Prime cattle sold to 255p/kg to R Johnstone & Sons, Butchers Annan. Dairy type OTMs sold to £1,062 or 177p to average 118p, while beef types peaked at £1,299 or 172p to average 141p.

There were also 862 prime lambs that followed the national trend downwards.Top price was £130 and the sale averaged 224p overall.