Edinburgh-based Vault City Brewing has unveiled plans to open its own 250-capacity live music venue at its Portobello brewery, as well as announcing a new partnership with legendary Glasgow music venue King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.

In the first of a series of co-branded gigs, Vault City will sponsor "New Noise", a new one-day event taking place on Saturday, October 30. It will be headlined by Glasgow-based alt-rock quartet The Van T’s – fronted by Hannah Van Thompson – who make their return to the stage for the first time since a sell-out King Tut’s New Year’s Revolution show in January 2020.

Vault City moved into its own purpose-built brewery in Portobello last year, where output has since increased to four times the levels seen before the start of Scotland’s second lockdown in January. The burgeoning company – known for its modern sour beers – launched its Raspberry Sour and Tropical Sour products in Tesco stores nationwide in June.

Vault City's dedicated live venue is set to open in 2022. Co-founder Steven Smith-Hay, who began brewing beers in his Murrayfield kitchen in 2018, said: “We’re very lucky our business has gone from strength to strength during the pandemic, as beer drinkers became a bit more experimental and began to develop a taste for our modern sour beers.

“We want to pay it forward to those who have been unable to work and reach their audience. I missed going to see live music so much – but that pales in comparison to how live musicians who have been starved of their livelihood must feel.

“Partnering with a venue as iconic as King Tut’s is a dream come true. Hopefully our new Taproom venue will have its own part to play in musical history.”

James Mellin, of King Tut’s and DF Concerts, added: “We are excited to be in partnership with such a like-minded brand.

"We are both aligned in the fact that we want to see the hottest new musical talent across Scotland and beyond shine. These last 18 months have been rough for musicians, and we want to do everything we can to help - it’s important we have partners who feel the same.”

Angel investment set for a record year in Scotland

David Grahame, executive director of LINC Scotland

New figures from LINC Scotland, the national angel capital association, indicate that investment levels from Scotland’s business angel community are in line for a record year in 2021.

The association’s research found that Scotland-based angel investors led £70.2 million of investments – including co-funding from public sector bodies – in the first half of 2021. This compares to £74.4m during the whole of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on investor sentiment.

The level of investment so far in 2021 also puts volumes on track to surpass the record annual total of £85.8m set in 2019. With 48 deals between January and June 2021, the average investment value from LINC members is also at its highest level since investment volumes have been tracked, reaching £418,000 compared to the previous peak of £359,000 in 2018.

Glasgow printer ramps up apprentice scheme

A Glasgow-based printing company has upped its annual apprentice intake in a bid to tackle the skills shortage seen across the Scottish economy.

McAllister Litho Glasgow, which has provided print services to clients such as Public Health Scotland, ScotRail, Caledonian MacBrayne and Scottish universities, has taken on three apprentices as part of its ongoing commitment to providing opportunities for young people.

The company, which employs 50 people at its 40,000 square foot facility near the Scottish Event Campus, usually takes on a single apprentice each year.

