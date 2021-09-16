SCOTLAND’S most southerly distillery has been opened by an entrepreneur who left his career in finance to move into the drinks industry.

The Dark Art Distillery was established by Andrew Clark-Hutchison in Kircudbright, where his family have lived for generations.

It has bottled its first of gin, Sky Garden, which will be available to buy at the distillery’s visitor centre, online and in selected bars. The spirit, described as a classic dry gin, contains 18 botanicals, some of which only blossom at night and are grown in a nursery one mile from the distillery. Other botanicals include lavender and calamint.

The gin’s name is inspired by the clear skies of the nearby Galloway Forest Park.

The distillery has been built in two former classrooms of the old Johnston School in Kirkcudbright, dating from the 19th century, which closed in 2010. Its neighbours include the Dark Space Planetarium and the Wee Pottery Studio.

Production at the distillery is led by Fiona Williamson, formerly of Raasay Distillery, using a still called Peggy, named after Mr Clark-Hutchison’s grandmother who hailed from Kirkudbright.

Mr Clark-Hutchison, formerly of Lloyds Banking Group, said: It’s incredibly exciting to open the distillery and see my dream come true. My family has a very close connection with Kirkcudbright and the surrounding area so it’s wonderful to return home as it were.

“I believe we can attract many new visitors to Kirkcudbright and the wider Dumfries and Galloway region, which remains something of a hidden gem that many people have yet to discover.”

Two members of staff have been recruited to host tours and gin tastings at the distillery, and there are hopes to raise the headcount to five within a year of opening.

The visitor centre features artworks reflecting the area’s artistic reputation. These include Kirkcudbright Gin Alley, a piece by Scottish artist Carol del Angel, and a wall mural by French street artist Zabou, who is based in London.