Amazon is looking to further boost its staff numbers in Scotland with the creation of 100 tech and corporate jobs.

The US giant said the majority of roles are for highly-skilled jobs across a wide range of professions, from software developers and machine learning specialists to applied sciences and product managers. Edinburgh was Amazon’s first research and development centre outside of North America.

“These highly-skilled jobs join our incredibly talented teams in Scotland and provide exciting opportunities for those who want to be at the cutting edge of global technology," said Graeme Smith, managing director of Amazon Development Centre Scotland. "Our employees benefit hundreds of millions of customers around the world by focusing on personalised shopping recommendations, digital advertising and research and development.”

Amazon has more than 2,500 employees in Scotland spread across the development centre in Edinburgh, fulfilment centres in Dunfermline and Gourock, its Prime Now site in Glasgow, a customer service centre in Edinburgh and delivery stations in Edinburgh, Dundee, Bathgate, Aberdeen, Baillieston and Motherwell.

Scotland's most southerly distillery opens for business

Scotland's most southerly distillery has been opened by an entrepreneur who left his career in finance to move into the drinks industry.

The Dark Art Distillery was established by Andrew Clark-Hutchison in Kircudbright, where his family have lived for generations.

It has bottled its first of gin, Sky Garden, which will be available to buy at the distillery’s visitor centre, online and in selected bars.

The Alchemist reveals plans for first Scottish bar and restaurant

The Alchemist has revealed plans to open its first-ever Scottish bar and restaurant, promising customers an “unconventional drinking and dining experience”.

The group is opening a venue in Edinburgh’s new St. James Quarter at the end of next month, following a £1.5 million investment.

Sixty new employees will join The Alchemist team, with the group declaring that all will be “fully trained in the dark art of molecular mixology”.

