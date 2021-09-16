THE owner of Tennent’s Lager has drafted in Scottish brewing and pubs veteran Ralph Findlay as its new chairman.
C&C Group has appointed Mr Findlay, the former chief executive of Marston’s, as director and chair designate.
The Scot will join the board as a non-executive chairman on March 1, before succeeding Stewart Gilliland as chairman following the company’s annual meeting in July.
Mr Findlay was the chief executive of Marston’s from 2001 to October 2021, and shortly before his departure guided the sale of the company’s brewing business into a £780 million joint venture with Carlsberg.
He said: “It is an exciting time to be joining C&C and I am very much looking forward to working with the Board and the wider team.
"C&C has iconic brands and a market leading distribution capability in the UK and Ireland. I am pleased to have the opportunity to play a role in driving the future success of the business for all our stakeholders including customers, consumers and shareholders.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.