HUNTERSTON Port and Resource Campus has signed an option agreement with global wind and solar company Mainstream Renewable Power for onshore infrastructure to support its proposed offshore wind farm project.

Mainstream has secured land at the facility to build the enabling infrastructure for the offshore windfarm, including a substation and the cable landing.

The development is part of a long-term deal which is claimed will bring new employment and career opportunities.

The contract is described as the latest step forward in Hunterston’s vision "to build and develop a facility to service and grow the blue, green and circular economies".

The deal comes after owner Peel Ports signed a similar agreement with cabling company XLCC for a major facility to include two factories, which could further generate 900 jobs.

Andrew Martin, Peel Ports Group land and property director, said: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Mainstream as part of the wider regeneration of Hunterston.

“Mainstream is a highly respected and credible developer of off-shore assets, and we welcome their long term commitment to Hunterston PARC.

“Their team buys into our vision for Hunterston and are committed to working with us to develop it further; including the potential for producing green hydrogen.

“Hunterston is one of Scotland’s largest brownfield sites and its largest deep water port. This agreement demonstrates the role it can play in meeting the challenge of a green economic recovery.”

Cameron Smith, Mainstream’s general manager of offshore, said: “Mainstream is committed to working in collaboration with Peel Ports to help develop the park at Hunterston to service the green economy.

“As one of the first anchor tenants to buy into their vision, we have secured crucial acreage to build our onshore connection infrastructure and will work with Peel to develop our associated hydrogen production and other facilities.”

Mainstream has developed over 20 per cent of the UK’s offshore capacity which is either in construction or operation.