a new all-day dining, working, and socialising space is unveiled in the Scottish capital.

The Neighbourhood Kitchen, Bar and Garden in Edinburgh is offering resdients, students and visitors a new co-working concept, within a flexible hot-desk hub, with tea and coffee on tap and fast Wi-Fi for £10 per day.

It replaces the former Bisque Brasserie, part of a £1million investment in collaboration with The Bruntsfield Hotel, formerly three stately houses built in 1861, all previously occupied by doctors, including botanist and surgeon William Craig.

General Manager, Alistair Bruce said: “We want The Neighbourhood to be an extension of our guests’ homes to unwind and reconnect with friends and family. Somewhere to work and play with homely food, creative cocktails, and true Scottish charm - from our service and design to the suppliers sourced throughout our menu and our quirky design.”

The Neighbourhood’s menu includes a range of seasonal food and dishes inspired by Scotland and local ingredients.

The Neighbourhood’s design is inspired by the vibrant neighbourhood of Bruntsfield and the heritage of the Victorian building with brick slip clad columns, a stone clad bar front and a variety of seating styles within the sophisticated bar and restaurant space.

Scotch Whisky Association names new chief

The Scotch Whisky Association has unveiled its new chief executive.

Mark Kent, a former British ambassador to Argentina who has spent more than three decades with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, will succeed Karen Betts, it has been announced this morning.

Tracy Black: Sharing economy giving impetus to net-zero drive

From car-sharing to swapping clothes or staying in an Airbnb – the sharing economy is helping us all to maximise our resources, all at the click of a button.

With COP26 fresh in our thoughts, this is a sector with sustainability at its heart and built on the principle of finding creative ways to maximise efficient use of resources.