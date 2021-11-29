A SCOTTISH water business has won a major contract to deliver water and waste water services across England
Ancala Water Services has awarded Edinburgh-based water retailer Business Stream the three-year contract, which is worth over £45million and is described as one of the largest contracts awarded since the English market opened in 2017.
The agreement will support the £1 billion, 25-year Aquatrine contract in which Ancala delivers water, waste water, fire system maintenance and specialist estate management services to the Ministry of Defence in England and Wales.
READ MORE: GB News's Neil Oliver in row over 'no comply' in wearing masks to beat Omicron Covid variant
Business Stream will work in partnership with Ancala at over 650 sites in the West Midlands and South West of England.
Business Stream will provide a partnership and innovation-led service, designed to deliver improved accuracy, consolidated billing services and greater efficiencies across the contracted Ancala estate.
Andrew Davies, of Ancala, said: “We were looking for a partner that would enable us to identify and deliver innovative-led solutions to challenge industry norms and improve the standards and practices we currently receive within the water retail sector."
Douglas McLaren, of Business Stream, said the firm is delighted to secure the contract, adding: “We have a vast amount of experience in working with the private and public sector and a proven track record in delivering financial and environmental savings to our customers."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.