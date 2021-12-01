A SCOTTISH family business has launched in Harrods in Edinburgh.

East Lothian-based ethical vegan hair care products maker Moo & Yoo was set up by salon owner Suzie Gillespie, her daughter Olivia, husband Scott and son Ali.

Ms Gillespie said: “Olivia was keen to be involved, with her passion for sustainability and a business degree behind her she was up for the challenge. Before long the whole family had joined in the journey and Moo & Yoo was born.”

Edinburgh’s new shopping quarter hosts the store’s inaugural branch of its standalone beauty concept north of the Border.

The St James Quarter hailed the earlier launch of the first H Beauty store opening in Scotland.

Suzie and Olivia said: “We are delighted to make our debut in the brand new Harrods Beauty store at Edinburgh St James Quarter.

“Joining the Harrods community in the city where our family business all started is a dream come true and we are thrilled to be a part of the new store launch."

Thet added: "We have always known that our products are very special and to be recognised and stocked in the world's most luxurious store is something that we are incredibly proud of.

"Moo & Yoo has strong sustainable values and we are very grateful that Harrods recognise this. This opportunity has created a platform for independent businesses like ours to be accessible and created a space for sustainable products to be more available to consumers.

"Harrods is synonymous with quality and luxury and we are delighted that our luxurious hair care products will be on the shelves of this iconic store.”

