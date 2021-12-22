The company behind plans to build a new incinerator in Fife say the project is set to create up to 400 construction jobs following completion of financing and contracting that will allow work to begin in February.

Edinburgh-based Brockwell Energy said the 240,000 tonne Energy from Waste (EfW) facility is expected to be fully operational in early 2025, providing an outlet for rubbish that can’t be recycled once the pending ban on landfill comes into effect that same year. Heat and power generated by the Westfield EfW will be supplied to local businesses, with Brockwell and landowner Hargreaves Land looking to attract new industrial businesses to the former coal mining site.

Switzerland-based Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) will design, build and operate the facility. Specialising in EfW facilities and clean gas, HZI is part of Hitachi Zosen Corporation, one of Japan’s largest industrial and engineering firms.

In addition to the 400 projected construction jobs, the facility is expected to support 40 long-term skilled roles.

“After many years of hard work, we are delighted to have completed the financing and contracting to enable the construction of this facility,” said Neil Young, technical and operations director at Brockwell.

READ MORE: New Grangemouth incinerator will prevent landfilling a fifth of Scotland’s annual waste

“It has been a very challenging economic period and we are grateful for the continuing support of all the key stakeholders involved in the project, including Fife Council and Fife Council’s waste disposal business, Cireco.”

The Westfield EfW is described as the “leading catalyst” to support the development of the wider site, and will operate as a sister plant to the 216,000 tonne Earls Gate Energy Centre in Grangemouth. The two facilities are among nine EfW plants in Scotland fuelled by municipal waste.

Formed in 2017, Brockwell has raised investment capital to develop an £800 million portfolio of energy projects, predominantly in Scotland. The company’s commercial director, Paul Newman, said it has been a “long journey” since the inception of the Westfield project six years ago.

“The delivery of a facility of this quality more than justifies the significant financial investment we have made and demonstrates it is possible to build and finance high-quality merchant energy recovery plants without the need for subsidies,” he said.