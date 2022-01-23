A SCOTTISH housebuilder has this week said work could start as early as next year on a new sustainable Scottish community.

Springfield Properties, said that, if approved, the Lingerwood development in Midlothian will see up to 1,000 new homes, with the first phase expected within nine months to a year of breaking ground.

Elgin-based Springfield said it has refined its proposals to demonstrate how the new neighbourhood will complement the identities of nearby Newtongrange and Mayfield after consultation with Midlothian Council, local stakeholders and the public.

Oil giants hail ScotWind success ​

The pioneering Hywind floating windfarm off Aberdeenshire was developed by Equinor. Picture: Michal Wachucik, Equinor

OIL giants have hailed their success in a landmark officlal auction which they said will unlock huge investment in windfarms off Scotland.

BP, Shell and France’s TotalEnergies were among the winners of the ScotWind round, which generated huge interest around the world.

​North Coast 500 hotels boost

Kylesku

THE Scottish National Investment Bank is providing £4.45 million of funding to Highland Coast Hotels, declaring this “will help to support more sustainable and community-led hospitality around the North Coast 500 tourist route”.

It highlighted potential for the loan funding to create dozens of jobs, and support the creation of apprenticeships, as well as improving the availability of accommodation for tourists on the route.

Glenmorangie reveals investments worth 'tens of millions of pounds' per year​

The Glenmorangie Company has major expansion plans

THE Glenmorangie Company has recorded its best-ever sales performance as it revealed plans to invest “tens of millions of pounds" per year to ensure it meets demand from whisky drinkers in the decades to come.

The Scotch whisky giant, which owns and makes the Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malts, said its recovery from the pandemic is gathering pace, with its expansion in the online and direct-to-consumer markets helping it to overcome the downturn in the hospitality and travel retail sectors over the last 22 months.

​Ayr practice joins rapidly-expanding dental group

James and Jennifer McCall

SCOTLAND'S largest dental group has extended its reach with the acquisition of a long-standing practice in Ayr.

Alloway Place Dental Practice, which was founded in the 1950s and has a team of 20, has become the latest acquisition by Clyde Munro Dental Group. The practice, which serves almost 10,000 patients, has been sold by husband and wife team James and Jennifer McCall.

