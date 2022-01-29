Moray Group, the expanding professional services business headed by legal sector veteran Rob Aberdein, is launching a new financial arm.

Moray Financial will be headed by newly-appointed managing director Michael Wales, who has previously worked with RBS and Adam & Co. Based in Haddington, Mr Wales will operate between Moray Group’s bases across Scotland which include Edinburgh’s Simpson & Marwick, Esson & Aberdein in Aberdeen, and Alston Law in Glasgow.

Moray Financial will serve new clients with mortgage and protection needs as well as servicing customers of the group’s existing legal and property brands. It has set a target of £300,000 turnover of new business in its first year.

Mr Wales will be establishing teams of dedicated advisors at both Simpson & Marwick and Esson & Aberdein by the middle of this year.

“The opportunity before us is immense,” he said. “Immediately I’ll be on-hand to serve clients with the group’s successful legal brands.

“Following early meetings with the senior team I can see the task in front of us and it’s hugely exciting. Their ambition and drive matches my own.”

Mr Aberdein launched Moray Group in 2020 as a technology-focused professional services umbrella group. It acquired Simpson & Marwick in January of last year, took over Alston Law the following month, and launched Esson & Aberdein in April 2021.

“Mortgages and protection was the clear and obvious next step for our business given how much we have been referring elsewhere,” Mr Aberdein said. “Michael is an exceptional talent and the perfect candidate to be at the helm of this new brand, with a potent mix of energy and high-level experience.”

Mr Wales added: “I’m under no illusions there will be a need to roll our sleeves up over the coming months. We must quickly establish ourselves and deliver the excellence and service levels that are expected of the Moray Group brands.”