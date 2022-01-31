A Scottish couple have acquired their first pharmacy after securing a seven-figure funding package.

Glasgow couple Daniel and Daniela Ferrie, directors of Ferrie Healthcare, have purchased John P Fenton & Sons in Greenhills Shopping Centre, East Kilbride after Felicity Fenton, a third-generation owner of the business, retired.

Mr Ferrie, a qualified pharmacist with 10 years’ experience, will manage the day-to-day running of the pharmacy while Ms Ferrie, an experienced bookkeeper, will take care of the administration side.

Mr Ferrie said: “Owning our own pharmacy is something we have always wanted to do.

“I’ve worked at John P Fenton & Sons for three years. I had a very good working relationship with Felicity and was delighted to be given the opportunity to carry the business forward.

“It’s been in her family for 60 years and has a proud history. It’s nice to be part of that.”

Mr Ferrie said the chouple chose to finance the venture with Unity after relationship manager Scott Hutchinson outlined the bank’s commitment to supporting the pharmacy sector.

He said: “Scott’s been brilliant. He is very experienced and with this being my first business he talked me through everything and gave good advice.

“Pharmacies have a unique structure and it was reassuring to speak to someone who understands the way they are run.

“Unity’s ethos also resonated with me; it’s a bank that wants to lend to businesses that make a positive difference in the community and that is to be celebrated.

“Providing an essential service and helping people is very important to me and it’s nice to know you have a lender that cares about you as a business, and cares about what you are providing as a business.”

The firm employs 18 staff and plan to create at least two new positions this year as it expand its services.

As well as mentoring a trainee pharmacist every year, the firm is committed to developing all staff, allowing time off to study for industry qualifications.

Mr Ferrie is also studying to become a qualified independent prescriber which will enable him to assess patients himself and prescribe medication, if appropriate, without the need to see a GP.

Mr Hutchinson said: “Unity is proud to support the pharmacy sector as it provides accessible, frontline healthcare services to local communities.

“It is always a pleasure to support first-time owners like Daniel and Daniela who are not only committed to delivering high quality service but help the local economy by creating new employment opportunities.”

