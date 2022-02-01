JOHN Menzies has won more business at an important airport after reiterating expectations that there will be a recovery in the aviation sector this year following the devastation caused by the pandemic.

Edinburgh-based John Menzies announced that it has won a contract to provide cargo handling services for the GEODIS logistics group at Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

The value of the five -year-contact was not disclosed.

However it appears to provide a notable vote of confidence for John Menzies.

The group already provides ramp services for GEODIS at Schiphol, which it described as a strategic hub for the carrier.

Additional business wins from existing clients can provide a spur to growth at John Menzies, which provides services at more than 200 locations around the world.

Directors’ faith in the long term growth potential of the business does not seem to have been shaken by the pandemic, which resulted in thousands of flights being cancelled around the world.

The business benefited last year from the partial recovery in activity that followed the easing of lockdown measures.

In a trading update issued last week, John Menzies said it remained confident that the recovery in global flight volumes would continue this year.

John Menzies also announced last week that it had decided to change its presentational currency to the US dollar after using the pound since it was founded in1833, as a bookseller.

The group said the change would better reflect the international nature of its business.

John Menzies moved into aviation services in the 1990s after focusing on the newspaper distribution business in various forms for decades.

The group sold its print distribution business to the Endless private equity firm for £74.5 million in September 2018 after deciding it had better prospects in the aviation support market.