NORTH Sea oil and gas industry body OGUK has said it is expanding to cover “exciting low-carbon offshore energy technologies” and adopting a new name in response.

The organisation said it will change its name to Offshore Energies in recognition of its enlarged brief.

The change follows a year-long strategic review which was completed amid growing calls from environmentalists for North Sea oil and gas production to be curbed to help tackle the threat of climate change.

OGUK has said production from the North Sea has an important role to play in meeting demand for energy in the UK while the required renewables capacity is developed and in helping to reduce reliance on imports.

It said the change in its remit reflected the fact that oil and gas sector players are also investing in renewable energy assets such as windfarms and using their expertise to support the drive to slash emissions.

OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie

“Extending our representation to include renewable and carbon cutting industries will better reflect the agile nature of the companies involved in energy production,” said OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie.

“We share the same interests, determination and ambition to deliver an integrated net-zero energy system that is cleaner and greener but also secure and sustainable.”

By way of example, OGUK noted that 13 member companies are playing leading roles in the 17 projects that competed successfully in the recent ScotWind seabed leasing round. The members concerned include BP, Shell and France’s TotalEnergies.

The name change will be effective from February 14.