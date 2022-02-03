GLASGOW-based Akela Ground Engineering has secured a new contract at an Aldi supermarket site.
The project at Redbrae Road in Falkirk valued at £27,000 is the second project that Akela GE, part of the Akela Group, has won with the retail giant in quick succession, and follows the successful completion of a large-scale refurbishment and extension of the Aldi supermarket at Craig O’Loch Road in Forfar, worth £70,000.
The project will incorporate a number of sustainability features including using displacement piling which eliminates the need to dispose of soil offsite.
Work is scheduled to begin on-site this month and will be complete by March.
Mark Markey, Akela Group managing director, said: “We are pleased to be working with Aldi again as we continue to grow our ground engineering and construction portfolio in the retail sector across Scotland.”
It comes as Aldi, the German-owned grocery retailer, has said it plans to continue expanding in Scotland.
The firm is also to deliver piling solutions at a new electric vehicle charging hub at Palace Grounds Retail Park in Hamilton, which follows the work that Akela recently completed at the UK's most powerful EV charging hub in Oxford.
