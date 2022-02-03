NORTH Sea oil and gas heavyweight Harbour Energy is parting company with executive director Phil Kirk, who has played a big part in the growth of the business.
Harbour said Mr Kirk had notified its board that he intended to step down with effect from February 28.
Mr Kirk said he was departing to consider other business opportunities and was proud of what had been achieved at the company, which has become one of the biggest players in the North Sea.
READ MORE: North Sea firms to make huge payouts to investors following surge in oil and gas prices
“Harbour has a clear strategy and focus and, as a shareholder, I look forward to supporting its continued evolution and growth,” said Mr Kirk.
Harbour developed out of the Chrysaor business, which won backing from private equity investors to buy big North Sea portfolios under Mr Kirk’s leadership.
The company assumed the Harbour Energy name last year after it merged with Premier Oil, which had a big North Sea business and interests in Asia and the Americas.
Chrysaor’s chair Linda Cook became chief executive of the enlarged business. Mr Kirk was appointed president and head of the North Sea business.
Last month Harbour Energy said it had made a find east of Aberdeen with Eni of Italy and unveiled plans to start paying an annual dividend of $200m.
READ MORE: North Sea firm makes find east of Aberdeen with Italian giant
Private equity backed Neptune Energy, which also has a big North Sea business, declared an $800m dividend last month.
Ms Cook said Mr Kirk had been instrumental in the building of Harbour Energy over the past years, adding: “I thank him for his dedication to the Company and the UK oil and gas sector and wish him well in his future endeavours.”
