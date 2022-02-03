A HISTORIC castle and hotel described as one of Scotland's finest has been sold for an undisclosed sum, agents said.

Savills, on behalf of a private client, said it has completed the sale of Fonab Castle in Pitlochry, located 26 miles north of Perth, to Fonab SPV.

The luxury five-star hotel and spa resort with fine dining restaurant is set in an 11-acre rural estate.

The property is a Category B listed Scottish baronial mansion house, dating to 1892, with a significant heritage having been owned by wealthy merchants and also operated as a British Red Cross auxiliary hospital caring for wounded soldiers during the First World War.

'We look forward to watching the purchasers' business plan take shape.'

The property is situated in a "highly accessible yet semi-rural" location and surrounded by mountains, woodlands and the River Tummel, the agent said.

It has 43 individually styled guest bedrooms and suites, some with outstanding period features and breath taking views. The property also benefits from a bespoke spa and 3 AA Rosette fine dining restaurant.

The agent described the premises as 'one of Scotland’s finest five-star hotels'.

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the hotels capital markets team at Savills Glasgow, said: “We are delighted to complete the sale of Fonab Castle on behalf of the owners, which offers a truly remarkable, luxury Scottish experience.

"We look forward to watching the purchasers’ business plan take shape. Pitlochry is a popular destination for tourists offering beautiful scenery and many attractions.

"The market for luxury and leisure-led hotel assets is continuing to attract strong demand.”

