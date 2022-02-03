COULTERS, the Edinburgh estate agent, has merged with city counterpart Purdie & Co.

The deal has been hailed for bringing together teams with decades of knowledge of the Edinburgh property market.

Purdie partner, and managing director, Struan Douglas is among four personnel who have moved across to Coulters’ 36-strong team. Mr Douglas, a solicitor, has been involved in the Edinburgh property market since 1989. He has led Purdie, a firm of solicitors and property professionals, since it was established in 1998.

The merger follows the launch of Coulters’ North Berwick property hub last year and comes amid plans at the agent to increase its share of the Edinburgh property market by an additional two per cent. It is also targeting revenue growth of 25%.

Coulters’ executive chairman Mike Fitzgerald said: “We’ve seen a particularly strong property market in Edinburgh over the last year with lots of buoyancy as people consider moves across the city to different areas and different types of homes. Our services are in high demand and the merger with Purdie & Co will enable us to support and grow accordingly.

“We pride ourselves on being Edinburgh’s property experts and, by bringing Struan Douglas and his team into the Coulters family, we’re welcoming another four experts into our fold – integrating local market expertise and understanding that our clients will reap the benefits of.”

He added: “2021 was an exceptional year for the Scottish housing market as buyers looked for more space to accommodate changing priorities and hybrid working patterns and were willing to pay above valuations to secure their next home.

"While activity levels should settle down, in general we expect to see this continue into 2022, with demand likely to outstrip supply, and good homes boasting outdoor space in desirable areas especially attracting premium prices.”

Further to the deal, Mr Douglas and his team will work closely with Coulters’ legal partner Wilson Browne to enhance the company’s conveyancing offering to clients across Edinburgh and East Lothian.

Mr Douglas said: “Coming together with the well-respected team at Coulters presented an unmissable opportunity in the thriving Scottish property market for Purdie & Co. Clients will benefit exponentially from our collective resources, knowledge and expertise, as well as Coulters’ sterling reputation and access to the market across Edinburgh and East Lothian.

“We’ve also seen the benefits and increased demand of a stimulated market over the last two years and coming together with Coulters gives us the ability to provide an even better service to our clients as the market continues to thrive.”

The merger comes after Coulters created six new roles across its estate agency, legal and marketing teams in recent months.