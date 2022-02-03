Workplace food service platform Feedr has launched in Scotland.

Owned by the UK’s largest food and services company, Compass Group UK & Ireland, Feedr enables employers to cater for workers on site or at home from a variety of vendors.

Acquired by Compass in March 2020, Feedr's move follows its success in serving clients across London, Manchester and Dublin, and the Feedr app and concept will now be available for use in Edinburgh.

The "flexible and innovative" office food solution offers companies an alternative to onsite catering and buffet style meals.

Businesses have access to an admin portal, where they can choose the level of subsidy, amend the schedule, and monitor employee engagement.

David Hay, managing director of Compass Scotland, said: “Feedr is an innovative solution, which is perfect for businesses without a restaurant facility onsite, or those looking for the ultimate in flexibility for their catering options.

"Eating good food at work is a core part of the office experience for many, so offering a flexible food perk can foster a sense of continuity and motivate employees.

"It’s also scalable and cost-effective; it doesn’t sacrifice quality, but saves on maintenance, utilities and waste. We are looking forward to launching Feedr as part of our Compass Scotland offer.”

Linda Blank, of Feedr, said: “Our modular suite of services allows us to offer a blended solution to help companies enhance their employee wellbeing no matter where they are or what their new working patterns might look like."

Huge boost for Glasgow's east end as offices sold in multi-million-pound deal

Clyde Gateway, the regeneration project in the east end of Glasgow, has offloaded two commercial office buildings in a multi-million-pound deal.

The award-winning Albus building in Bridgeton and One Rutherglen Links near Rutherglen town centre have been sold to a joint venture between M7 Real Estate, a European investment and asset manager, and overseas investors.

​Edinburgh estate agents reveal merger

Coulters, the Edinburgh estate agent, has merged with city counterpart Purdie & Co.

The deal has been hailed for bringing together teams with decades of knowledge of the Edinburgh property market.