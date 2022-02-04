Investing Women Angels (IWA) has appointed a new managing director as it prepares to launch a new fund for female-founded companies in Scotland.
IWA is working with the Scottish National Investment Bank to develop the new multi-million pound IW AccelerateHER Fund, which is expected to launch in the second half of this year. IWA founder Jackie Waring will lead the steering group while also continuing as an active angel investor.
Fellow IWA director and former investment banker Evelyn Simpson will take over as managing director from Ms Waring, and will also join the team in building the new fund.
“I’m delighted to have such a talented and experienced figure as Evelyn Simpson taking on this new role to lead IWA," Ms Waring said. "Ever since joining our board in 2017, she has been a source of energy and wise counsel and is ideally placed to lead our angel group’s growth plans going forward. I look forward to working closely with her.”
