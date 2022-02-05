Ayrshire hospitality group Buzzworks Holdings has announced plans to open its fourth flagship Scotts restaurant at the new Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre.

Employing 70 people, the restaurant will be the family-owned group's first venture in Inverclyde and its 15th venue overall, following on the recent opening of live music bar The Fox in Troon.

The new £19.2 million visitor centre is supported by UK and Scottish government investment through the Glasgow City Region Deal and is being delivered by Inverclyde Council. Buzzworks is investing a "seven-figure sum" in the new 150-cover restaurant which will be designed by Jim Hamilton featuring a rooftop terrace.

Due to open by the end of this year, the venue joins Scotts of Troon and Largs as well as the group's newest Scotts based at South Queensferry.

READ MORE: Buzzworks to open new live music bar in Ayrshire

“Having been in the pipeline for over three years, this is another significant step forward in our continued growth strategy as we continue to branch out from our historical base in Ayrshire," Buzzworks managing director Kenny Blair said.

The Greenock cruise ship centre will feature a museum paying tribute to the late artist George Wylie, who worked as a customs officer in Greenock and lived in Gourock for many years, along with a dedicated arrival and departures hall.

The development is expected to increase visitor numbers to 150,000 a year and provide a £26m boost to the Scottish economy.

Headed by Mr Blair, who runs the business along with brother Colin and sister Alison, Kilmarnock-headquartered Buzzworks' portfolio includes the Scotts restaurants, Lido in Prestwick and Troon, and establishments trading under various other names in Ayr, Kilmarnock, Stewarton, Kilwinning, Bridge of Weir and Linlithgow.