LOCAL government veteran Paul Kettrick has been appointed head of Invest Falkirk, the economic development body.
Mr Kettrick takes up the new post, created to deliver major projects to drive the economic recovery of the area, after 30 years in local government. He is said to have a proven track record of managing corporate and commercial assets, and delivering significant property projects.
Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said that Mr Kettrick would be a “great asset” to the authority and complement the experience of the teams he will lead.
He added: "By coming on board, he will help ensure Invest Falkirk becomes a real force for change.”
Mr Kettrick, who will join the new Place Services Directorate at Falkirk Council at the end of March, said: “As a local resident, I am acutely aware of the challenges and the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.
"I look forward to working with colleagues who have already undertaken significant work to develop and drive forward projects worth up to £1 billion. These projects will not only support economic recovery and encourage growth and investment but also help modernise the council’s property assets and support service delivery.”
