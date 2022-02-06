ARGYLL Holidays, which has eight holiday parks, has been sold by the Campbell family to US-based international resort operator Cove Communities for a price believed to be in excess of £100 million.

Argyll Holidays was established in 1967 with the development of its flagship park, Drimsynie Estate. It has since grown to a group of eight holiday parks in and around the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs region.

Keith Campbell, director of Argyll Holidays, said: “We as a family have put heart and soul into developing our group of parks. We’ve invested in sustainability and kept quality at the heart of all our business practices."

​East Kilbride pharmacy in Fenton family for 60 years sold

A SCOTTISH couple have acquired their first pharmacy after securing a seven-figure funding package.

Daniel and Daniela Ferrie.

Glasgow couple Daniel and Daniela Ferrie, directors of Ferrie Healthcare, have purchased John P Fenton & Sons in Greenhills Shopping Centre, East Kilbride after Felicity Fenton, a third-generation owner of the business, retired.

Scottish estate agents reveal merger

COULTERS, the Edinburgh estate agent, has merged with city counterpart Purdie & Co.

Wilson Browne and Struan Douglas.

The deal has been hailed for bringing together teams with decades of knowledge of the Edinburgh property market.

​Shell says North Sea windfall tax won't ease energy crisis

SHELL chief executive Ben van Beurden has rejected calls for a windfall tax on North Sea firms and said the company remains keen to invest in new fields in the area after dropping plans for the controversial Cambo development.

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden Picture: Shell.

The energy giant may have helped stoke calls for a one-off tax to be imposed on firms to help tackle the energy crisis in the UK when it posted a 300 per cent increase in annual profits, to $19.3 billion (£14.3bn), from $4.8bn.

​Omega Diagnostics hit by confirmation of fundraising speculation

SHARES in Omega Diagnostics fell by more than a quarter at one stage this week after the company confirmed that it is considering tapping up investors for additional cash.

AIM-listed Omega said it is in discussions with "certain investors and shareholders regarding a potential equity fundraising".

The statement from the testing kit manufacturer comes less than two weeks after it played down speculation of such a move following the departure of Colin King as chief executive.

